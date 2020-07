Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath home in Harford Hunt Manor! Gorgeous wood floors on main level. Kitchen with updated cabinets and granite counter tops. Large lot with fenced in back yard. New carpet in all upstairs bedrooms! MUST USE WEICHERT, REALTORS - DIANA REALTY APPLICATION AND LEASE. NO SMOKING. PETS CASE BY CASE. $50 PER APPLICANT NON-REFUNDABLE APP FEE. AVAILABE 8/1 2020MUST GIVE 24 HOURS NOTICE TO SHOW