Fallston, MD
/
1009 MAIN STREET
Last updated January 15 2020 at 6:09 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1009 MAIN STREET
1009 Main Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1009 Main Street, Fallston, MD 21047
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Rarely available apartment in the heart of Fallston. New carpet. Washer/dryer in unit Rent includes water and cooking fuel. Off street parking. No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1009 MAIN STREET have any available units?
1009 MAIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fallston, MD
.
What amenities does 1009 MAIN STREET have?
Some of 1009 MAIN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 1009 MAIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1009 MAIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 MAIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1009 MAIN STREET is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fallston
.
Does 1009 MAIN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1009 MAIN STREET offers parking.
Does 1009 MAIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1009 MAIN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 MAIN STREET have a pool?
No, 1009 MAIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1009 MAIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1009 MAIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 MAIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1009 MAIN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1009 MAIN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1009 MAIN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
