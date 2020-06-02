5407 COMMERCE ROW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool tennis court

Gorgeous immaculate newly updated townhouse ready for move in. Newly Painted (inside and out) and Newly updated kitchen, baths, laundry room, hardwood floors throughout the house. Brand new stainless steel appliances. Much desired Fairwood community with many amenities, i.e. pool/clubhouse, tennis, playground, trails, lots of open green space, etc. Minutes to Bowie Town Center. This home will be delivered to the new tenant exactly as shown on the photo album pictures. There are no virtual showings. Listing agent available for any questions. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL THE STAY AT HOME ORDER IS LIFTED.