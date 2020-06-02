All apartments in Fairwood
Location

5407 Commerce Row, Fairwood, MD 20720

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Gorgeous immaculate newly updated townhouse ready for move in. Newly Painted (inside and out) and Newly updated kitchen, baths, laundry room, hardwood floors throughout the house. Brand new stainless steel appliances. Much desired Fairwood community with many amenities, i.e. pool/clubhouse, tennis, playground, trails, lots of open green space, etc. Minutes to Bowie Town Center. This home will be delivered to the new tenant exactly as shown on the photo album pictures. There are no virtual showings. Listing agent available for any questions. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL THE STAY AT HOME ORDER IS LIFTED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5407 COMMERCE ROW have any available units?
5407 COMMERCE ROW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairwood, MD.
What amenities does 5407 COMMERCE ROW have?
Some of 5407 COMMERCE ROW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5407 COMMERCE ROW currently offering any rent specials?
5407 COMMERCE ROW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5407 COMMERCE ROW pet-friendly?
No, 5407 COMMERCE ROW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairwood.
Does 5407 COMMERCE ROW offer parking?
Yes, 5407 COMMERCE ROW offers parking.
Does 5407 COMMERCE ROW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5407 COMMERCE ROW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5407 COMMERCE ROW have a pool?
Yes, 5407 COMMERCE ROW has a pool.
Does 5407 COMMERCE ROW have accessible units?
No, 5407 COMMERCE ROW does not have accessible units.
Does 5407 COMMERCE ROW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5407 COMMERCE ROW has units with dishwashers.
Does 5407 COMMERCE ROW have units with air conditioning?
No, 5407 COMMERCE ROW does not have units with air conditioning.
