Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 full and a half baths in sought after Fairwood Community! Nice open floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors, separate dining room, living room, family room, morning room and office! Huge master suite with master bath soaking tub and separate shower. Second bedroom with it's own full bathroom, fenced in backyard, pool access. Will not last - welcome home!