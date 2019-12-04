12821 MIDNIGHTS DELIGHT DRIVE

Amenities

FAIRWOODThis beautiful 3 BR / 2 BA townhome features a two-car garage, wood floors in the common areas as well as carpeting, a spacious living room with a fireplace, a comfortable dining room with an entrance to a private patio, three spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a quaint kitchen with granite counter tops, and 9 foot ceilings.Conveniently located near shopping, public transportation, and Route 50.This property is located near a lovely walking and/or biking path and has access to the community pool and clubhouse nearby.This one will go fast, DON'T MISS IT!