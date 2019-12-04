All apartments in Fairwood
Find more places like 12821 MIDNIGHTS DELIGHT DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairwood, MD
/
12821 MIDNIGHTS DELIGHT DRIVE
Last updated December 4 2019 at 5:37 AM

12821 MIDNIGHTS DELIGHT DRIVE

12821 Midnights Delight Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12821 Midnights Delight Drive, Fairwood, MD 20720

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
FAIRWOODThis beautiful 3 BR / 2 BA townhome features a two-car garage, wood floors in the common areas as well as carpeting, a spacious living room with a fireplace, a comfortable dining room with an entrance to a private patio, three spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a quaint kitchen with granite counter tops, and 9 foot ceilings.Conveniently located near shopping, public transportation, and Route 50.This property is located near a lovely walking and/or biking path and has access to the community pool and clubhouse nearby.This one will go fast, DON'T MISS IT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12821 MIDNIGHTS DELIGHT DRIVE have any available units?
12821 MIDNIGHTS DELIGHT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairwood, MD.
What amenities does 12821 MIDNIGHTS DELIGHT DRIVE have?
Some of 12821 MIDNIGHTS DELIGHT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12821 MIDNIGHTS DELIGHT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12821 MIDNIGHTS DELIGHT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12821 MIDNIGHTS DELIGHT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12821 MIDNIGHTS DELIGHT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairwood.
Does 12821 MIDNIGHTS DELIGHT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12821 MIDNIGHTS DELIGHT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12821 MIDNIGHTS DELIGHT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12821 MIDNIGHTS DELIGHT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12821 MIDNIGHTS DELIGHT DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12821 MIDNIGHTS DELIGHT DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12821 MIDNIGHTS DELIGHT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12821 MIDNIGHTS DELIGHT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12821 MIDNIGHTS DELIGHT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12821 MIDNIGHTS DELIGHT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12821 MIDNIGHTS DELIGHT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12821 MIDNIGHTS DELIGHT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fairwood Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDAnnapolis, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDBowie, MDMitchellville, MDGlenn Dale, MDSeabrook, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MD
Crofton, MDKettering, MDGlenarden, MDBrock Hall, MDLargo, MDSummerfield, MDLandover, MDGreenbelt, MDSouth Laurel, MDNew Carrollton, MDWestphalia, MDForestville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University