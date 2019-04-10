All apartments in Fairwood
12719 GLADYS RETREAT CIR #102
Last updated April 10 2019 at 1:50 PM

12719 GLADYS RETREAT CIR #102

12719 Gladys Retreat Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12719 Gladys Retreat Circle, Fairwood, MD 20720

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom end unit townhouse with 2 car garage. Tons of space! All neutral colors. Family room w/fireplace off kitchen and second family room or recreation room in basement with half bath. Non smokers only and pets case by case to be approved by landlord. Location is close to all shopping and major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12719 GLADYS RETREAT CIR #102 have any available units?
12719 GLADYS RETREAT CIR #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairwood, MD.
What amenities does 12719 GLADYS RETREAT CIR #102 have?
Some of 12719 GLADYS RETREAT CIR #102's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12719 GLADYS RETREAT CIR #102 currently offering any rent specials?
12719 GLADYS RETREAT CIR #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12719 GLADYS RETREAT CIR #102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12719 GLADYS RETREAT CIR #102 is pet friendly.
Does 12719 GLADYS RETREAT CIR #102 offer parking?
Yes, 12719 GLADYS RETREAT CIR #102 offers parking.
Does 12719 GLADYS RETREAT CIR #102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12719 GLADYS RETREAT CIR #102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12719 GLADYS RETREAT CIR #102 have a pool?
No, 12719 GLADYS RETREAT CIR #102 does not have a pool.
Does 12719 GLADYS RETREAT CIR #102 have accessible units?
No, 12719 GLADYS RETREAT CIR #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 12719 GLADYS RETREAT CIR #102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12719 GLADYS RETREAT CIR #102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 12719 GLADYS RETREAT CIR #102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12719 GLADYS RETREAT CIR #102 does not have units with air conditioning.
