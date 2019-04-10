12719 GLADYS RETREAT CIR #102

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 3 bedroom end unit townhouse with 2 car garage. Tons of space! All neutral colors. Family room w/fireplace off kitchen and second family room or recreation room in basement with half bath. Non smokers only and pets case by case to be approved by landlord. Location is close to all shopping and major highways.