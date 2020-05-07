Outstanding! Beautiful 3 bedroom/3.5 bathroom end unit townhouse in highly sought after Fairwood. All hardwood flooring throughout! Spacious and updated full kitchen with island. Great for entertaining! Huge master suite with his and hers walk-in closets! Full bathroom on the above-ground basement level. Laundry included. 1 car garage. Gas fireplace in basement family room. One of the largest units in the community. Welcome home! SEE PHOTOS!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
12718 GLADYS RETREAT CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairwood, MD.
Some of 12718 GLADYS RETREAT CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
12718 GLADYS RETREAT CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.