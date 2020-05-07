12718 GLADYS RETREAT CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Outstanding! Beautiful 3 bedroom/3.5 bathroom end unit townhouse in highly sought after Fairwood. All hardwood flooring throughout! Spacious and updated full kitchen with island. Great for entertaining! Huge master suite with his and hers walk-in closets! Full bathroom on the above-ground basement level. Laundry included. 1 car garage. Gas fireplace in basement family room. One of the largest units in the community. Welcome home! SEE PHOTOS!