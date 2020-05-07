All apartments in Fairwood
12718 GLADYS RETREAT CIRCLE

12718 Gladys Retreat Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12718 Gladys Retreat Circle, Fairwood, MD 20720

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Outstanding! Beautiful 3 bedroom/3.5 bathroom end unit townhouse in highly sought after Fairwood. All hardwood flooring throughout! Spacious and updated full kitchen with island. Great for entertaining! Huge master suite with his and hers walk-in closets! Full bathroom on the above-ground basement level. Laundry included. 1 car garage. Gas fireplace in basement family room. One of the largest units in the community. Welcome home! SEE PHOTOS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12718 GLADYS RETREAT CIRCLE have any available units?
12718 GLADYS RETREAT CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairwood, MD.
What amenities does 12718 GLADYS RETREAT CIRCLE have?
Some of 12718 GLADYS RETREAT CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12718 GLADYS RETREAT CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
12718 GLADYS RETREAT CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12718 GLADYS RETREAT CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 12718 GLADYS RETREAT CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairwood.
Does 12718 GLADYS RETREAT CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 12718 GLADYS RETREAT CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 12718 GLADYS RETREAT CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12718 GLADYS RETREAT CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12718 GLADYS RETREAT CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 12718 GLADYS RETREAT CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 12718 GLADYS RETREAT CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 12718 GLADYS RETREAT CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 12718 GLADYS RETREAT CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12718 GLADYS RETREAT CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12718 GLADYS RETREAT CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12718 GLADYS RETREAT CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
