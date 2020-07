Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym

Rent this beautiful single family home in a desirable and secure neighborhood. Contemporary colonial style home with two stories and a full basement. Kitchen has granite counter tops and new stainless steel appliances. Whole house has been freshly painted. Community has long walking trails for exercise. Also walk to the gym, restaurants, grocery, wine/liquor stores.