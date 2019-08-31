All apartments in Fairmount Heights
Last updated August 31 2019 at 2:44 AM

823 EASTERN AVENUE

823 Eastern Ave · No Longer Available
Location

823 Eastern Ave, Fairmount Heights, MD 20743
Fairmount Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
Great location. Close to downtown and 3 Metro Stations. Split foyer with 3 bedrooms on upper level. Hardwood floors through out home. Master bedroom has full bath with shower and ceramic tile. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Kitchen has ceramic tile floor, granite counter tops, 42" cabinets. Recessed lights. Slider walk out to deck from dining room. Full finished basement. Can be used as Rec. room, den, study, workout room. Exit door to the fenced back yard. Large double lot. Freshly painted. 2 sump pumps.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 EASTERN AVENUE have any available units?
823 EASTERN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairmount Heights, MD.
What amenities does 823 EASTERN AVENUE have?
Some of 823 EASTERN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 823 EASTERN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
823 EASTERN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 EASTERN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 823 EASTERN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairmount Heights.
Does 823 EASTERN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 823 EASTERN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 823 EASTERN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 823 EASTERN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 EASTERN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 823 EASTERN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 823 EASTERN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 823 EASTERN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 823 EASTERN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 823 EASTERN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 823 EASTERN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 823 EASTERN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
