823 EASTERN AVENUE

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym

Great location. Close to downtown and 3 Metro Stations. Split foyer with 3 bedrooms on upper level. Hardwood floors through out home. Master bedroom has full bath with shower and ceramic tile. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Kitchen has ceramic tile floor, granite counter tops, 42" cabinets. Recessed lights. Slider walk out to deck from dining room. Full finished basement. Can be used as Rec. room, den, study, workout room. Exit door to the fenced back yard. Large double lot. Freshly painted. 2 sump pumps.