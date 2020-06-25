All apartments in Fairland
3676 Childress Ter
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3676 Childress Ter

3676 Childress Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

3676 Childress Terrace, Fairland, MD 20866

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely updated. Lovely 3 BR/1.5 bath townhome is surrounded by 3 picturesque lakes and trails. Fully finished walkout basement perfect as a family room. Over 1500 sq ft with basement. Small dog under 25lbs considered with additional deposit. Relax on your private Balcony with wooded view. Great location. Minutes to MD-200 and Route 29. Close proximity to Fairland Parks. allow dogs under 25 lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3676 Childress Ter have any available units?
3676 Childress Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairland, MD.
What amenities does 3676 Childress Ter have?
Some of 3676 Childress Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3676 Childress Ter currently offering any rent specials?
3676 Childress Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3676 Childress Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 3676 Childress Ter is pet friendly.
Does 3676 Childress Ter offer parking?
No, 3676 Childress Ter does not offer parking.
Does 3676 Childress Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3676 Childress Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3676 Childress Ter have a pool?
No, 3676 Childress Ter does not have a pool.
Does 3676 Childress Ter have accessible units?
No, 3676 Childress Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 3676 Childress Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3676 Childress Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 3676 Childress Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3676 Childress Ter has units with air conditioning.
