3676 Childress Ter

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely updated. Lovely 3 BR/1.5 bath townhome is surrounded by 3 picturesque lakes and trails. Fully finished walkout basement perfect as a family room. Over 1500 sq ft with basement. Small dog under 25lbs considered with additional deposit. Relax on your private Balcony with wooded view. Great location. Minutes to MD-200 and Route 29. Close proximity to Fairland Parks. allow dogs under 25 lbs.