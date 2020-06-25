3350 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lease with possible Option to purchase. First right of refusal OK. Lease time period flexible. END UNIT Townhouse with Fully Finished WALKOUT Basement. DECK. 1 car garage. Bay Window bump-out for extra space. Big $ 20,000 price drop. New reduced price is now $ 349,900. Brand NEW SUPERB quality carpet with good quality underpad installed Dec. 20, 2019. BRAND NEW Stainless Steel SAMSUNG Kitchen appliances, jut installed Jan. 2, 2020. Near Bus Line Z-9 & Z-11 to Silver Spring Metro. Brick Front. Gas Fireplace. Washer - Dryer. Lease Time Period Negotiable. Available Dec. 1, 2019. Enjoy prestigious Montgomery County Schools: Banneker MS. Paint Branch HS: Both BLUE RIBBON