Home
/
Fairland, MD
/
3350 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE
Last updated January 24 2020 at 1:06 AM

3350 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE

3350 Castle Ridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3350 Castle Ridge Circle, Fairland, MD 20904

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lease with possible Option to purchase. First right of refusal OK. Lease time period flexible. END UNIT Townhouse with Fully Finished WALKOUT Basement. DECK. 1 car garage. Bay Window bump-out for extra space. Big $ 20,000 price drop. New reduced price is now $ 349,900. Brand NEW SUPERB quality carpet with good quality underpad installed Dec. 20, 2019. BRAND NEW Stainless Steel SAMSUNG Kitchen appliances, jut installed Jan. 2, 2020. Near Bus Line Z-9 & Z-11 to Silver Spring Metro. Brick Front. Gas Fireplace. Washer - Dryer. Lease Time Period Negotiable. Available Dec. 1, 2019. Enjoy prestigious Montgomery County Schools: Banneker MS. Paint Branch HS: Both BLUE RIBBON

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3350 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE have any available units?
3350 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairland, MD.
What amenities does 3350 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE have?
Some of 3350 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3350 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3350 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3350 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 3350 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairland.
Does 3350 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 3350 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 3350 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3350 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3350 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 3350 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 3350 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 3350 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3350 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3350 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3350 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3350 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

