3350 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE

Amenities
Lease with possible Option to purchase. First right of refusal OK. Lease time period flexible. END UNIT Townhouse with Fully Finished WALKOUT Basement. DECK. 1 car garage. Bay Window bump-out for extra space. Big $ 20,000 price drop. New reduced price is now $ 349,900. Brand NEW SUPERB quality carpet with good quality underpad installed Dec. 20, 2019. BRAND NEW Stainless Steel SAMSUNG Kitchen appliances, jut installed Jan. 2, 2020. Near Bus Line Z-9 & Z-11 to Silver Spring Metro. Brick Front. Gas Fireplace. Washer - Dryer. Lease Time Period Negotiable. Available Dec. 1, 2019. Enjoy prestigious Montgomery County Schools: Banneker MS. Paint Branch HS: Both BLUE RIBBON