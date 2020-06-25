Nicely appointed 2 bdrm end unit, sunny bright private fenced yard, shows well. Freshly painted, new kitchen, new carpeting. Neutral decor. Convenient just off Rt.29, good commute to Washington and/or Baltimore.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2861 SHEPPERTON TERRACE have any available units?
2861 SHEPPERTON TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairland, MD.
What amenities does 2861 SHEPPERTON TERRACE have?
Some of 2861 SHEPPERTON TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2861 SHEPPERTON TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
2861 SHEPPERTON TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.