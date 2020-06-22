All apartments in Fairland
2610 Sherview Ln
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2610 Sherview Ln

2610 Sherview Lane · (240) 988-8008
Location

2610 Sherview Lane, Fairland, MD 20904

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2610 Sherview Ln · Avail. Jul 6

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2903 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2610 Sherview Ln Available 07/06/20 Scenic Farmhouse 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with Utilities Included! - Welcome home to your beautiful, spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath home overlooking rolling hills with utilities included! When you first walk in, you'll notice the hardwood floors that stretch across the living room and dining room. The light and bright kitchen has a back deck that is perfect for enjoying a cup of coffee. You'll also find 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on this level (the master suite has it's own private bathroom).

Travel upstairs to see the awesome family room, as well as additional storage space.

Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to see this fantastic home today!

Lease terms:
Available July 6th, 2020
12 month minimum lease
No smoking
Pets considered case by case
Water, Electricity, and Heating Oil Included in rent

To Apply:
Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the Apply Now button next to 2610 Sherview Ln. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee.

(RLNE4249511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2610 Sherview Ln have any available units?
2610 Sherview Ln has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2610 Sherview Ln have?
Some of 2610 Sherview Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2610 Sherview Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2610 Sherview Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 Sherview Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2610 Sherview Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2610 Sherview Ln offer parking?
No, 2610 Sherview Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2610 Sherview Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2610 Sherview Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 Sherview Ln have a pool?
No, 2610 Sherview Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2610 Sherview Ln have accessible units?
No, 2610 Sherview Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 Sherview Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2610 Sherview Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2610 Sherview Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2610 Sherview Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
