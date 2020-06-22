Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2610 Sherview Ln Available 07/06/20 Scenic Farmhouse 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with Utilities Included! - Welcome home to your beautiful, spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath home overlooking rolling hills with utilities included! When you first walk in, you'll notice the hardwood floors that stretch across the living room and dining room. The light and bright kitchen has a back deck that is perfect for enjoying a cup of coffee. You'll also find 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on this level (the master suite has it's own private bathroom).



Travel upstairs to see the awesome family room, as well as additional storage space.



Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to see this fantastic home today!



Lease terms:

Available July 6th, 2020

12 month minimum lease

No smoking

Pets considered case by case

Water, Electricity, and Heating Oil Included in rent



To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the Apply Now button next to 2610 Sherview Ln. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee.



