All apartments in Fairland
Find more places like 2400 HIDDEN VALLEY LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairland, MD
/
2400 HIDDEN VALLEY LANE
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:17 PM

2400 HIDDEN VALLEY LANE

2400 Hidden Valley Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairland
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2400 Hidden Valley Lane, Fairland, MD 20904

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
FURNISHED! 4Br, 2.5BA rental in Stonecrest subdivision. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Great location! Close to the new Washington Adventist Hospital, Rte 29, 95, ICC, New Hampshire Ave. Ideal location to Washington, Baltimore and even Virginia via 495. A perfect location for commuting to multiple destinations, University of Maryland College Park and other campuses, conveniently located to Glenmont & Silver Spring metro train and bus stations, BWI airport and more. Main floor has updated kitchen, family room, separate living room and dining room for entertaining, Laundry room off kitchen. Hardwood Floor throughout. Recently built deck off of family room over looking spacious and serene backyard. Rental is for main and upper level and does not include basement and garage. The unit is self contained and does not share anything with the basement unit: separate entrance, kitchen and laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 HIDDEN VALLEY LANE have any available units?
2400 HIDDEN VALLEY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairland, MD.
What amenities does 2400 HIDDEN VALLEY LANE have?
Some of 2400 HIDDEN VALLEY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 HIDDEN VALLEY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2400 HIDDEN VALLEY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 HIDDEN VALLEY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2400 HIDDEN VALLEY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairland.
Does 2400 HIDDEN VALLEY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2400 HIDDEN VALLEY LANE offers parking.
Does 2400 HIDDEN VALLEY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2400 HIDDEN VALLEY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 HIDDEN VALLEY LANE have a pool?
No, 2400 HIDDEN VALLEY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2400 HIDDEN VALLEY LANE have accessible units?
No, 2400 HIDDEN VALLEY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 HIDDEN VALLEY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2400 HIDDEN VALLEY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2400 HIDDEN VALLEY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2400 HIDDEN VALLEY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14
Fairland, MD 20904

Similar Pages

Fairland 2 BedroomsFairland 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Fairland Apartments with ParkingFairland Cheap Places
Fairland Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MD
Bladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDLansdowne, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Washington Adventist UniversityCoppin State University
Howard Community College