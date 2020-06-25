2400 HIDDEN VALLEY LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

FURNISHED! 4Br, 2.5BA rental in Stonecrest subdivision. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Great location! Close to the new Washington Adventist Hospital, Rte 29, 95, ICC, New Hampshire Ave. Ideal location to Washington, Baltimore and even Virginia via 495. A perfect location for commuting to multiple destinations, University of Maryland College Park and other campuses, conveniently located to Glenmont & Silver Spring metro train and bus stations, BWI airport and more. Main floor has updated kitchen, family room, separate living room and dining room for entertaining, Laundry room off kitchen. Hardwood Floor throughout. Recently built deck off of family room over looking spacious and serene backyard. Rental is for main and upper level and does not include basement and garage. The unit is self contained and does not share anything with the basement unit: separate entrance, kitchen and laundry.