14340 BEAKER COURT

Amenities
Townhouse located in favored Greencastle Lakes Community. Located in Cul-de-sac, with 2-reserved Parking spaces and Greenspace both in front and behind (wooded area) this townhome. Kitchen has New and Updated Appliances, Living Room and Dining Rooms connected on main level with sliding glass door that leads to Deck, Hardwood on Main level, Family Room on lower level, Nicely Landscaped, Backs to woods, 5-miles of walking paths, 3 lakes, playground. Community has newly renovated Clubhouse and outdoor pool. Located close to Fairland Park, Rt 29, Rt 1, the ICC, I-95 & Location between DC and Baltimore. NO PETS