Fairland, MD
14340 BEAKER COURT
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:53 AM

14340 BEAKER COURT

14340 Beaker Court · No Longer Available
Location

14340 Beaker Court, Fairland, MD 20866

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
Townhouse located in favored Greencastle Lakes Community. Located in Cul-de-sac, with 2-reserved Parking spaces and Greenspace both in front and behind (wooded area) this townhome. Kitchen has New and Updated Appliances, Living Room and Dining Rooms connected on main level with sliding glass door that leads to Deck, Hardwood on Main level, Family Room on lower level, Nicely Landscaped, Backs to woods, 5-miles of walking paths, 3 lakes, playground. Community has newly renovated Clubhouse and outdoor pool. Located close to Fairland Park, Rt 29, Rt 1, the ICC, I-95 & Location between DC and Baltimore. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14340 BEAKER COURT have any available units?
14340 BEAKER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairland, MD.
What amenities does 14340 BEAKER COURT have?
Some of 14340 BEAKER COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14340 BEAKER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
14340 BEAKER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14340 BEAKER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 14340 BEAKER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairland.
Does 14340 BEAKER COURT offer parking?
Yes, 14340 BEAKER COURT offers parking.
Does 14340 BEAKER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14340 BEAKER COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14340 BEAKER COURT have a pool?
Yes, 14340 BEAKER COURT has a pool.
Does 14340 BEAKER COURT have accessible units?
No, 14340 BEAKER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 14340 BEAKER COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14340 BEAKER COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 14340 BEAKER COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 14340 BEAKER COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
