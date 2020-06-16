13919 Palmer House Way

Amenities

Fantastic townhome in charming community. Great 3-level home with spacious newly constructed deck overlooking quiet wooded setting! This home has new entry, living and kitchen tile floors! Comfy carpet in the bedroom spaces and basement. Kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and has plenty of dark wood cabinet and pantry space. Living/dining combo is perfect for multiple layouts. Living room opens onto the wood deck through newly installed french doors - perfect for relaxing in the warmer months. Basement is huge with full bathroom and has perfect design as an in-law suite or guest area. 2 bedroom suites upstairs each have tons of closet space, large windows, and share a bathroom with soaking tub and separate shower. Great location in Silver Spring near Briggs Cheaney - easy DC or Baltimore access. Call or email Alec (301-452-6821) to schedule a tour.