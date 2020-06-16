All apartments in Fairland
13919 Palmer House Way
Last updated May 28 2020 at 12:46 AM

13919 Palmer House Way

13919 Palmer House Way · (410) 878-7722
Location

13919 Palmer House Way, Fairland, MD 20904

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 992 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
new construction
Fantastic townhome in charming community. Great 3-level home with spacious newly constructed deck overlooking quiet wooded setting! This home has new entry, living and kitchen tile floors! Comfy carpet in the bedroom spaces and basement. Kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and has plenty of dark wood cabinet and pantry space. Living/dining combo is perfect for multiple layouts. Living room opens onto the wood deck through newly installed french doors - perfect for relaxing in the warmer months. Basement is huge with full bathroom and has perfect design as an in-law suite or guest area. 2 bedroom suites upstairs each have tons of closet space, large windows, and share a bathroom with soaking tub and separate shower. Great location in Silver Spring near Briggs Cheaney - easy DC or Baltimore access. Call or email Alec (301-452-6821) to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13919 Palmer House Way have any available units?
13919 Palmer House Way has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13919 Palmer House Way have?
Some of 13919 Palmer House Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13919 Palmer House Way currently offering any rent specials?
13919 Palmer House Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13919 Palmer House Way pet-friendly?
No, 13919 Palmer House Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairland.
Does 13919 Palmer House Way offer parking?
No, 13919 Palmer House Way does not offer parking.
Does 13919 Palmer House Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13919 Palmer House Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13919 Palmer House Way have a pool?
Yes, 13919 Palmer House Way has a pool.
Does 13919 Palmer House Way have accessible units?
No, 13919 Palmer House Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13919 Palmer House Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13919 Palmer House Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13919 Palmer House Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 13919 Palmer House Way does not have units with air conditioning.
