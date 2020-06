Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Looks AMAZING!! Brand New Flooring....PERGO on Main Level CARPET UPSTAIRS!! Renovation in process, Fresh Paint, Well kept END UNIT Townhouse with loads of natural light!! Good sized Bedrooms, Updated bathrooms and kitchen. Fenced in front yard/patio area. Super close good commuter routes - to Baltimore, U of MD, Ft. Meade, or Downtown Silver Spring. Close to shopping & restaurants too! Assigned parking. Located just off Rt. 29. near I-200.