13702 MODRAD WAY #8-B-21

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Welcome to The Vineyards Condominiums, a beautifully maintained community conveniently located to plenty of shopping and the Intercounty Connector. The building features a secured entry with intercom to access unit. As you walk in you will be welcomed by an open floor plan and cozy fireplace perfect for reading a great book. Get ready to enjoy cooking in your well designed kitchen with a breakfast bar and ample cabinet space. Spacious bedroom with walk in closet and jack and jill bathroom. Get ready to fall in love with your new home!