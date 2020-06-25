All apartments in Fairland
Find more places like 13702 MODRAD WAY #8-B-21.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairland, MD
/
13702 MODRAD WAY #8-B-21
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:52 PM

13702 MODRAD WAY #8-B-21

13702 Modrad Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairland
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13702 Modrad Way, Fairland, MD 20904

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to The Vineyards Condominiums, a beautifully maintained community conveniently located to plenty of shopping and the Intercounty Connector. The building features a secured entry with intercom to access unit. As you walk in you will be welcomed by an open floor plan and cozy fireplace perfect for reading a great book. Get ready to enjoy cooking in your well designed kitchen with a breakfast bar and ample cabinet space. Spacious bedroom with walk in closet and jack and jill bathroom. Get ready to fall in love with your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13702 MODRAD WAY #8-B-21 have any available units?
13702 MODRAD WAY #8-B-21 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairland, MD.
What amenities does 13702 MODRAD WAY #8-B-21 have?
Some of 13702 MODRAD WAY #8-B-21's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13702 MODRAD WAY #8-B-21 currently offering any rent specials?
13702 MODRAD WAY #8-B-21 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13702 MODRAD WAY #8-B-21 pet-friendly?
No, 13702 MODRAD WAY #8-B-21 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairland.
Does 13702 MODRAD WAY #8-B-21 offer parking?
Yes, 13702 MODRAD WAY #8-B-21 offers parking.
Does 13702 MODRAD WAY #8-B-21 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13702 MODRAD WAY #8-B-21 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13702 MODRAD WAY #8-B-21 have a pool?
No, 13702 MODRAD WAY #8-B-21 does not have a pool.
Does 13702 MODRAD WAY #8-B-21 have accessible units?
No, 13702 MODRAD WAY #8-B-21 does not have accessible units.
Does 13702 MODRAD WAY #8-B-21 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13702 MODRAD WAY #8-B-21 has units with dishwashers.
Does 13702 MODRAD WAY #8-B-21 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13702 MODRAD WAY #8-B-21 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14
Fairland, MD 20904

Similar Pages

Fairland 2 BedroomsFairland 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Fairland Apartments with ParkingFairland Cheap Places
Fairland Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MD
Bladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDLansdowne, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Washington Adventist UniversityCoppin State University
Howard Community College