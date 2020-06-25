All apartments in Fairland
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM

13049 SHEFFIELD MANOR DRIVE

13049 Sheffield Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13049 Sheffield Manor Drive, Fairland, MD 20904

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13049 SHEFFIELD MANOR DRIVE have any available units?
13049 SHEFFIELD MANOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairland, MD.
Is 13049 SHEFFIELD MANOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13049 SHEFFIELD MANOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13049 SHEFFIELD MANOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13049 SHEFFIELD MANOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairland.
Does 13049 SHEFFIELD MANOR DRIVE offer parking?
No, 13049 SHEFFIELD MANOR DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 13049 SHEFFIELD MANOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13049 SHEFFIELD MANOR DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13049 SHEFFIELD MANOR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13049 SHEFFIELD MANOR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13049 SHEFFIELD MANOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13049 SHEFFIELD MANOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13049 SHEFFIELD MANOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13049 SHEFFIELD MANOR DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13049 SHEFFIELD MANOR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13049 SHEFFIELD MANOR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
