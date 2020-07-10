8 Banyan Wood Court

Amenities

Please click here to apply Enjoy beautiful sunsets overlooking Deep Creek! Water view from the 2nd bedroom! Recently upgraded end building condo. WATER is INCLUDED in the rent! Controlled access building. Common area parking readily available. Beautiful hardwood flooring through out. Special touches include custom painting, modern lighting and chair molding. This galley kitchen features flat top stove, stainless steel appliances and European style cabinetry. Great location! Minutes to I-695, I-95, White Marsh Shopping Center and downtown Baltimore.