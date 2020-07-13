All apartments in Ellicott City
Ellicott Grove Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:42 PM

Ellicott Grove Apartments

3005 Oak Green Cir · (833) 962-3678
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Limited time special: Waived application fees and standard security deposit if you apply same day and $100 gift once you move in!*Through 2/29/2020, contact us for details!*
Location

3005 Oak Green Cir, Ellicott City, MD 21043

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3047RB · Avail. Jul 23

$1,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 3028RJ · Avail. Jul 21

$1,420

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 3028RD · Avail. Jul 27

$1,440

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3016ND · Avail. Aug 3

$1,645

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1005 sqft

Unit 3035RD · Avail. Aug 8

$1,645

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1005 sqft

Unit 3049RF · Avail. now

$1,675

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1005 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ellicott Grove Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
fire pit
gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
garage
parking
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.

At Ellicott Grove, we believe everyone was made to do something great, even if they don’t know it yet. And great people need great homes. Ellicott Grove has more than just apartments in Ellicott City, MD. We’re a haven of serenity where you can safely recuperate from the stress of the day and pursue your dream life in peace. You work hard enough, don’t you?

Our Ellicott City, MD apartments are conveniently located in the Normandy neighborhood, with easy access to the 40 and 29 highways, Ellicott Grove is just minutes away from Johns Hopkins University. If you need to get away and paint the town red for a night, explore all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Baltimore has to offer!

At Ellicott Grove, we get that life can sometimes get hectic, busy, or just downright stressful. And your home is nothing if not a place to luxuriate

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6- 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $45/month per pet
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ellicott Grove Apartments have any available units?
Ellicott Grove Apartments has 14 units available starting at $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Ellicott Grove Apartments have?
Some of Ellicott Grove Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ellicott Grove Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Ellicott Grove Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Limited time special: Waived application fees and standard security deposit if you apply same day and $100 gift once you move in!*Through 2/29/2020, contact us for details!*
Is Ellicott Grove Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Ellicott Grove Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Ellicott Grove Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Ellicott Grove Apartments offers parking.
Does Ellicott Grove Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ellicott Grove Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ellicott Grove Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Ellicott Grove Apartments has a pool.
Does Ellicott Grove Apartments have accessible units?
No, Ellicott Grove Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Ellicott Grove Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ellicott Grove Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Ellicott Grove Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ellicott Grove Apartments has units with air conditioning.
