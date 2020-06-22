All apartments in Elkridge
Find more places like 6435 GREEN FIELD ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Elkridge, MD
/
6435 GREEN FIELD ROAD
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:39 AM

6435 GREEN FIELD ROAD

6435 Green Field Rd · (443) 574-1600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Elkridge
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6435 Green Field Rd, Elkridge, MD 21075

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1202 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 868 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment with 2 full baths near RockBurn Commons. Minutes from the Elkridge Corners Shopping Strip and less than a mile from the Elkridge Library, this lovely apartment has it all. Wooden floors, Private Patio opening into a quiet backyard, massive living room with a covered fireplace, and a Master Bedroom with gorgeous French Doors. This amazing condo comes equipped with an In Unit Washer / Dryer, Stainless Steel Appliances and a Ceramic Cooktop. Easy online applications. Move in Ready and Available Immediately. No Smoking and No Pets on Premises. Renters Insurance Required. Schedule your viewing today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6435 GREEN FIELD ROAD have any available units?
6435 GREEN FIELD ROAD has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6435 GREEN FIELD ROAD have?
Some of 6435 GREEN FIELD ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6435 GREEN FIELD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6435 GREEN FIELD ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6435 GREEN FIELD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6435 GREEN FIELD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elkridge.
Does 6435 GREEN FIELD ROAD offer parking?
No, 6435 GREEN FIELD ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 6435 GREEN FIELD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6435 GREEN FIELD ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6435 GREEN FIELD ROAD have a pool?
No, 6435 GREEN FIELD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6435 GREEN FIELD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6435 GREEN FIELD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6435 GREEN FIELD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6435 GREEN FIELD ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6435 GREEN FIELD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6435 GREEN FIELD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6435 GREEN FIELD ROAD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brompton House
7691 Mandrake Ct
Elkridge, MD 21075
Penniman Park
6211 Greenfield Rd
Elkridge, MD 21075
Sherwood Crossing
6731 Old Waterloo Rd
Elkridge, MD 21075
Lawyers Hill
7234 Montgomery Rd
Elkridge, MD 21075
Belmont Station
6900 Tasker Fls
Elkridge, MD 21075

Similar Pages

Elkridge 1 BedroomsElkridge 2 Bedrooms
Elkridge Apartments with ParkingElkridge Apartments with Pool
Elkridge Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MD
Pasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MDWhite Marsh, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDOlney, MDBeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDFairland, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity