6435 GREEN FIELD ROAD

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment with 2 full baths near RockBurn Commons. Minutes from the Elkridge Corners Shopping Strip and less than a mile from the Elkridge Library, this lovely apartment has it all. Wooden floors, Private Patio opening into a quiet backyard, massive living room with a covered fireplace, and a Master Bedroom with gorgeous French Doors. This amazing condo comes equipped with an In Unit Washer / Dryer, Stainless Steel Appliances and a Ceramic Cooktop. Easy online applications. Move in Ready and Available Immediately. No Smoking and No Pets on Premises. Renters Insurance Required. Schedule your viewing today!!!