704 COVINGTON COURT

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Charming split level in quiet neighborhood in Sykesville. This spacious home offers 4 fully finished levels! Upper level has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Main level features living room, formal dining room which opens to large deck. Eat in kitchen opens to the 2 car garage for easy access. First lower level is also a walk out to a rear patio, has a 4th bedroom, and cozy family room with fireplace. Lowest level is a large open area perfect for a family room or entertaining space! Bar and bar stools convey! Professionally managed property. $50 application fee per adult.