Eldersburg, MD
704 COVINGTON COURT
Location

704 Covington Court, Eldersburg, MD 21784

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming split level in quiet neighborhood in Sykesville. This spacious home offers 4 fully finished levels! Upper level has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Main level features living room, formal dining room which opens to large deck. Eat in kitchen opens to the 2 car garage for easy access. First lower level is also a walk out to a rear patio, has a 4th bedroom, and cozy family room with fireplace. Lowest level is a large open area perfect for a family room or entertaining space! Bar and bar stools convey! Professionally managed property. $50 application fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 COVINGTON COURT have any available units?
704 COVINGTON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eldersburg, MD.
Is 704 COVINGTON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
704 COVINGTON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 COVINGTON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 704 COVINGTON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eldersburg.
Does 704 COVINGTON COURT offer parking?
Yes, 704 COVINGTON COURT offers parking.
Does 704 COVINGTON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 COVINGTON COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 COVINGTON COURT have a pool?
No, 704 COVINGTON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 704 COVINGTON COURT have accessible units?
No, 704 COVINGTON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 704 COVINGTON COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 COVINGTON COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 704 COVINGTON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 704 COVINGTON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
