5411 LINTON ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful like new rancher in rural setting! House is complete with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms and a 2 car garage, situated on nearly an acre and a half. The house is nearly 2,300 sq ft on the main floor, with equal sq footage in the unfinished basement. Amenities include hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, a large kitchen with breakfast bar, huge Master Suite with tiled bathroom, frameless shower and separate soaking tub, sprawling deck across the entire length of the home with a portion that is covered for those rainy days. Looking for a home with a great front porch, this home has that too! Don't miss out on this fabulous house and come make it your HOME!