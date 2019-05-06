All apartments in Eldersburg
Find more places like 5411 LINTON ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eldersburg, MD
/
5411 LINTON ROAD
Last updated May 6 2019 at 10:06 PM

5411 LINTON ROAD

5411 Linton Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eldersburg
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5411 Linton Road, Eldersburg, MD 21784

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful like new rancher in rural setting! House is complete with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms and a 2 car garage, situated on nearly an acre and a half. The house is nearly 2,300 sq ft on the main floor, with equal sq footage in the unfinished basement. Amenities include hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, a large kitchen with breakfast bar, huge Master Suite with tiled bathroom, frameless shower and separate soaking tub, sprawling deck across the entire length of the home with a portion that is covered for those rainy days. Looking for a home with a great front porch, this home has that too! Don't miss out on this fabulous house and come make it your HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5411 LINTON ROAD have any available units?
5411 LINTON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eldersburg, MD.
What amenities does 5411 LINTON ROAD have?
Some of 5411 LINTON ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5411 LINTON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5411 LINTON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5411 LINTON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5411 LINTON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eldersburg.
Does 5411 LINTON ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5411 LINTON ROAD offers parking.
Does 5411 LINTON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5411 LINTON ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5411 LINTON ROAD have a pool?
No, 5411 LINTON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5411 LINTON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5411 LINTON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5411 LINTON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5411 LINTON ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5411 LINTON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5411 LINTON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Eldersburg 1 BedroomsEldersburg 2 Bedrooms
Eldersburg 3 BedroomsEldersburg Apartments with Parking
Eldersburg Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDParkville, PAGlenn Dale, MDNew Freedom, PACalverton, MDIlchester, MDRedland, MD
Forest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDDamascus, MDFort Meade, MDSpring Ridge, MDColesville, MDOverlea, MDRiviera Beach, MDLeisure World, MDEdgemere, MDMays Chapel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College