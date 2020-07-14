5405 HUCKLEBERRY LANE

Amenities
Welcome to your private oasis in Sykesville. Private Split Foyer updates throughout. Features 5 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms, and 2 Car Garage with plenty of parking. Bring your RV, Your boat your Trailers we have the room. Home features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Tile Floors. Fenced back yard with multiple sheds. Covered deck off Kitchen. Custom fire pit and retaining walls being built in the back yard. Huge master suites with master bathroom. Close to Piney Ridge Park, Downtown Sykesville, Shopping Rt 32 & Rt.97 for you commuters.