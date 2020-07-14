All apartments in Eldersburg
Eldersburg, MD
5405 HUCKLEBERRY LANE
5405 HUCKLEBERRY LANE

5405 Huckelberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5405 Huckelberry Lane, Eldersburg, MD 21784

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Welcome to your private oasis in Sykesville. Private Split Foyer updates throughout. Features 5 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms, and 2 Car Garage with plenty of parking. Bring your RV, Your boat your Trailers we have the room. Home features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Tile Floors. Fenced back yard with multiple sheds. Covered deck off Kitchen. Custom fire pit and retaining walls being built in the back yard. Huge master suites with master bathroom. Close to Piney Ridge Park, Downtown Sykesville, Shopping Rt 32 & Rt.97 for you commuters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 18 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5405 HUCKLEBERRY LANE have any available units?
5405 HUCKLEBERRY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eldersburg, MD.
What amenities does 5405 HUCKLEBERRY LANE have?
Some of 5405 HUCKLEBERRY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5405 HUCKLEBERRY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5405 HUCKLEBERRY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5405 HUCKLEBERRY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5405 HUCKLEBERRY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eldersburg.
Does 5405 HUCKLEBERRY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5405 HUCKLEBERRY LANE offers parking.
Does 5405 HUCKLEBERRY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5405 HUCKLEBERRY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5405 HUCKLEBERRY LANE have a pool?
No, 5405 HUCKLEBERRY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5405 HUCKLEBERRY LANE have accessible units?
No, 5405 HUCKLEBERRY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5405 HUCKLEBERRY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5405 HUCKLEBERRY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5405 HUCKLEBERRY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5405 HUCKLEBERRY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
