Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking

Smart living for 55+ only. Elevator access to 3rd floor/top floor for extra quiet living. Looks very bright and all new inside. New upgraded carpet and padding and non slip flooring, fresh paint all over and stacked washer/dryer in the unit. In building access to residents only. Assigned parking. Fantastic HOA management supplemented with friendly surround of resident like a family. You will enjoy your decision to move in. Rent2own offered also, ask your realtor for details. Water included in rent.