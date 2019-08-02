All apartments in Eldersburg
Last updated August 2 2019 at 3:40 AM

1216 HEATHFIELD ROAD

1216 Heathfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

1216 Heathfield Road, Eldersburg, MD 21784

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
APPLICATION ACCEPTED. An Awesome Rental! This Terrific 3 level 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse in Piney Ridge Village will be ready August 1st for new tenants. Features wood floors in main level and in lower level family room. Carpeting on bedroom level, Generous room sizes, Neutral tones throughout, Eat in Kitchen, Gas heating & cooking. Combination Living room/Dining room open to fabulous deck facing trees for relaxing and enjoying warm evenings. Large Kitchen with ceramic tile floor, all appliances and table space by bay window. Upstairs offers spacious Master bedroom with wall of closets and ceiling fan. Ample Second and third bedrooms as well. Finished Lower Level Family room with hardwood floors, full bath, separate laundry room and sliding glass door to the back yard completes this great rental! Two assigned parking spaces in front of property and plenty of visitor parking for your guests. Conveniently located to Routes 32 & 26, shopping and schools. Tenants to use Coldwell Banker~s application and lease. Renters Insurance required. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Also allowing Section 8 applicants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 HEATHFIELD ROAD have any available units?
1216 HEATHFIELD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eldersburg, MD.
What amenities does 1216 HEATHFIELD ROAD have?
Some of 1216 HEATHFIELD ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 HEATHFIELD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1216 HEATHFIELD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 HEATHFIELD ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1216 HEATHFIELD ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 1216 HEATHFIELD ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1216 HEATHFIELD ROAD offers parking.
Does 1216 HEATHFIELD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1216 HEATHFIELD ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 HEATHFIELD ROAD have a pool?
No, 1216 HEATHFIELD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1216 HEATHFIELD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1216 HEATHFIELD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 HEATHFIELD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1216 HEATHFIELD ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1216 HEATHFIELD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1216 HEATHFIELD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
