1216 HEATHFIELD ROAD

APPLICATION ACCEPTED. An Awesome Rental! This Terrific 3 level 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse in Piney Ridge Village will be ready August 1st for new tenants. Features wood floors in main level and in lower level family room. Carpeting on bedroom level, Generous room sizes, Neutral tones throughout, Eat in Kitchen, Gas heating & cooking. Combination Living room/Dining room open to fabulous deck facing trees for relaxing and enjoying warm evenings. Large Kitchen with ceramic tile floor, all appliances and table space by bay window. Upstairs offers spacious Master bedroom with wall of closets and ceiling fan. Ample Second and third bedrooms as well. Finished Lower Level Family room with hardwood floors, full bath, separate laundry room and sliding glass door to the back yard completes this great rental! Two assigned parking spaces in front of property and plenty of visitor parking for your guests. Conveniently located to Routes 32 & 26, shopping and schools. Tenants to use Coldwell Banker~s application and lease. Renters Insurance required. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Also allowing Section 8 applicants.