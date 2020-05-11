All apartments in Edgewood
405 Liberty Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

405 Liberty Ct

405 Liberty Court · No Longer Available
Location

405 Liberty Court, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/82576ab012 ----
Beautiful 3 bedroom townhouse. Nice hardwood flooring. Carpet upstairs in bedrooms. Freshly painted. Eat-in kitchen. Finished basement with washer and dryer hookup. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Liberty Ct have any available units?
405 Liberty Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
Is 405 Liberty Ct currently offering any rent specials?
405 Liberty Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Liberty Ct pet-friendly?
No, 405 Liberty Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewood.
Does 405 Liberty Ct offer parking?
No, 405 Liberty Ct does not offer parking.
Does 405 Liberty Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Liberty Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Liberty Ct have a pool?
No, 405 Liberty Ct does not have a pool.
Does 405 Liberty Ct have accessible units?
No, 405 Liberty Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Liberty Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 Liberty Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Liberty Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Liberty Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

