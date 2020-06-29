**FREE RENT THROUGH 3/31** April rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Recently updated 3 bedroom 1 full 2 half bath town home in West Shore community. NEW carpet and paint throughout! NEW stainless steel appliances! Master bedroom has private half bath. Fully finished lower level has a large rec room AND private office area. Lower level is a WALKOUT! Pets okay case by case. Professionally managed. Come see today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1016 WILLOW BEND DRIVE have any available units?
1016 WILLOW BEND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 1016 WILLOW BEND DRIVE have?
Some of 1016 WILLOW BEND DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 WILLOW BEND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1016 WILLOW BEND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 WILLOW BEND DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1016 WILLOW BEND DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1016 WILLOW BEND DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1016 WILLOW BEND DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1016 WILLOW BEND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 WILLOW BEND DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 WILLOW BEND DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1016 WILLOW BEND DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1016 WILLOW BEND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1016 WILLOW BEND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 WILLOW BEND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1016 WILLOW BEND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1016 WILLOW BEND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1016 WILLOW BEND DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
