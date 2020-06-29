1016 WILLOW BEND DRIVE

Amenities

**FREE RENT THROUGH 3/31** April rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Recently updated 3 bedroom 1 full 2 half bath town home in West Shore community. NEW carpet and paint throughout! NEW stainless steel appliances! Master bedroom has private half bath. Fully finished lower level has a large rec room AND private office area. Lower level is a WALKOUT! Pets okay case by case. Professionally managed. Come see today!