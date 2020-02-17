7829 DENTON AVENUE

Amenities

Spacious, charming, one of a kind waterfront tucked away in sought after neighborhood. Gourmet kitchen suitable for chef featuring granite counters, stainless appliances, 6 burner Viking range with double oven and griddle, and separate Wok stove! Wood stove, decorative fireplace and gleaming hardwoods are only a few of the many features. Private master bedroom suite with vaulted ceilings and balcony. This home is perfect for entertaining, sits on protected waters and has unequaled views of the Chesapeake Bay! Minutes to 695, 95, Canton, Downtown, Hopkins Bayview and Tradepoint Atlantic. Come experience coastal small town living at its finest. Excellent credit, background check and references required.