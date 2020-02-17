All apartments in Edgemere
7829 DENTON AVENUE

7829 Denton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7829 Denton Avenue, Edgemere, MD 21219

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious, charming, one of a kind waterfront tucked away in sought after neighborhood. Gourmet kitchen suitable for chef featuring granite counters, stainless appliances, 6 burner Viking range with double oven and griddle, and separate Wok stove! Wood stove, decorative fireplace and gleaming hardwoods are only a few of the many features. Private master bedroom suite with vaulted ceilings and balcony. This home is perfect for entertaining, sits on protected waters and has unequaled views of the Chesapeake Bay! Minutes to 695, 95, Canton, Downtown, Hopkins Bayview and Tradepoint Atlantic. Come experience coastal small town living at its finest. Excellent credit, background check and references required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7829 DENTON AVENUE have any available units?
7829 DENTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgemere, MD.
What amenities does 7829 DENTON AVENUE have?
Some of 7829 DENTON AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7829 DENTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7829 DENTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7829 DENTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 7829 DENTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgemere.
Does 7829 DENTON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 7829 DENTON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 7829 DENTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7829 DENTON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7829 DENTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 7829 DENTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 7829 DENTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7829 DENTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7829 DENTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7829 DENTON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7829 DENTON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7829 DENTON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
