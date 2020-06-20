All apartments in East Riverdale
Find more places like 5703 Crestwood Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Riverdale, MD
/
5703 Crestwood Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

5703 Crestwood Place

5703 Crestwood Place · (240) 803-2255
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
East Riverdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

5703 Crestwood Place, East Riverdale, MD 20737
East Riverdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5703 Crestwood Place · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dogs allowed
new construction
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Crestwood Place - New Construction. Ready to go. Over 3000of finished sq footage. 3D Virtual Tour is available at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bpB2Nw4xqcW Location Location. UM College Park, I-495 even future Riverdale Park-Kenilworth Station of Purple Line. Custom home with the spacious 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths, 9 foot ceilings through out 1st floor and Basement. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with granite countertop, all SS appliances, custom cabinets, eating area, and extended center island. Comcast Security System Included. Open concept through kitchen to spacy combo of living and dining area. Master bedroom at main level with walk-in closet, dual vanity and separate bathtub with shower. Sunny and Bright Basement with 2 more bedrooms and another full bathroom at this level. 1-car garage with 2 car driveway. End of the street. Back to Park Land. Large open area at the lower level, good as family room, studio, entertainment center or investment suite. Walk-up basement, laundry with sink, another 2 bedrooms share with one full bath of dual entrance. Comcast Security System Included. Hurry up to schedule your showing appointment!

(RLNE5817824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5703 Crestwood Place have any available units?
5703 Crestwood Place has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5703 Crestwood Place have?
Some of 5703 Crestwood Place's amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5703 Crestwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
5703 Crestwood Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5703 Crestwood Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5703 Crestwood Place is pet friendly.
Does 5703 Crestwood Place offer parking?
Yes, 5703 Crestwood Place does offer parking.
Does 5703 Crestwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5703 Crestwood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5703 Crestwood Place have a pool?
No, 5703 Crestwood Place does not have a pool.
Does 5703 Crestwood Place have accessible units?
No, 5703 Crestwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5703 Crestwood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5703 Crestwood Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5703 Crestwood Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5703 Crestwood Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5703 Crestwood Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

New Carrollton Woods
6285 Fernwood Ter
East Riverdale, MD 20737
Prince Georgetown
6272 67th Ct
East Riverdale, MD 20737

Similar Pages

East Riverdale 2 BedroomsEast Riverdale 3 Bedrooms
East Riverdale Accessible ApartmentsEast Riverdale Apartments with Parking
East Riverdale Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MD
Largo, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDParole, MDHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAJessup, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHoward Community College
University of Maryland-Baltimore CountyPrince George's Community College
Marymount University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity