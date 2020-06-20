5703 Crestwood Place

Amenities

Crestwood Place - New Construction. Ready to go. Over 3000of finished sq footage. 3D Virtual Tour is available at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bpB2Nw4xqcW Location Location. UM College Park, I-495 even future Riverdale Park-Kenilworth Station of Purple Line. Custom home with the spacious 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths, 9 foot ceilings through out 1st floor and Basement. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with granite countertop, all SS appliances, custom cabinets, eating area, and extended center island. Comcast Security System Included. Open concept through kitchen to spacy combo of living and dining area. Master bedroom at main level with walk-in closet, dual vanity and separate bathtub with shower. Sunny and Bright Basement with 2 more bedrooms and another full bathroom at this level. 1-car garage with 2 car driveway. End of the street. Back to Park Land. Large open area at the lower level, good as family room, studio, entertainment center or investment suite. Walk-up basement, laundry with sink, another 2 bedrooms share with one full bath of dual entrance. Comcast Security System Included. Hurry up to schedule your showing appointment!



(RLNE5817824)