5221 59th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy 1 BR/1 BA in Apt. in Riverdale with private entrance. Open main living area with tiled flooring. Updated kitchen with great counter space and cabinetry for storage. Spacious bedroom with ample closet space and updated light fixtures. The bathroom has updated fixtures. Enjoy the convenience of an in-unit washer and dryer. Step outside and enjoy the fully fenced backyard to relax or entertain.



-Additional utility charges of $200 per month!

-Pets welcome with approval and additional deposit

-Minutes from I-295



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney @baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



(RLNE5162017)