5221 59th Ave
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:56 AM

5221 59th Ave

5221 59th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5221 59th Avenue, East Riverdale, MD 20737
East Riverdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 1 BR/1 BA in Apt. in Riverdale with private entrance. Open main living area with tiled flooring. Updated kitchen with great counter space and cabinetry for storage. Spacious bedroom with ample closet space and updated light fixtures. The bathroom has updated fixtures. Enjoy the convenience of an in-unit washer and dryer. Step outside and enjoy the fully fenced backyard to relax or entertain.

-Additional utility charges of $200 per month!
-Pets welcome with approval and additional deposit
-Minutes from I-295

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney @baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

(RLNE5162017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5221 59th Ave have any available units?
5221 59th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Riverdale, MD.
What amenities does 5221 59th Ave have?
Some of 5221 59th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5221 59th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5221 59th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5221 59th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5221 59th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5221 59th Ave offer parking?
No, 5221 59th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5221 59th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5221 59th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5221 59th Ave have a pool?
No, 5221 59th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5221 59th Ave have accessible units?
No, 5221 59th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5221 59th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5221 59th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5221 59th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5221 59th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
