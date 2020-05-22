937 Elton Avenue

Amenities

Come and tour this renovated 4 bedroom home located in Dundalk, MD. This home is fully equipped with brand-new stainless-steel appliances & washer and dryer, granite countertops, fully finished basement, one full bathroom, a brand HVAC system, off street parking and plenty of space for entertainment. Easy access to I-695, shopping centers, local bus lines and also near Skateland North Point. This home is absolutely stunning and an opportunity you don't want to miss.



Call us now to set an appointment.



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit