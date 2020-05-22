All apartments in Dundalk
937 Elton Avenue
Last updated August 22 2019 at 7:35 AM

937 Elton Avenue

937 Elton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

937 Elton Avenue, Dundalk, MD 21224

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come and tour this renovated 4 bedroom home located in Dundalk, MD. This home is fully equipped with brand-new stainless-steel appliances & washer and dryer, granite countertops, fully finished basement, one full bathroom, a brand HVAC system, off street parking and plenty of space for entertainment. Easy access to I-695, shopping centers, local bus lines and also near Skateland North Point. This home is absolutely stunning and an opportunity you don't want to miss.

Call us now to set an appointment.

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 937 Elton Avenue have any available units?
937 Elton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 937 Elton Avenue have?
Some of 937 Elton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 937 Elton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
937 Elton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 937 Elton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 937 Elton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 937 Elton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 937 Elton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 937 Elton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 937 Elton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 937 Elton Avenue have a pool?
No, 937 Elton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 937 Elton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 937 Elton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 937 Elton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 937 Elton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
