All apartments in District Heights
Find more places like 2118 Ramblewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
District Heights, MD
/
2118 Ramblewood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2118 Ramblewood Drive

2118 Ramblewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
District Heights
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2118 Ramblewood Drive, District Heights, MD 20747
District Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FULLY RENOVATED 5BR/2BA Single Family, cape-cod, District Heights, MD - This FULLY RENOVATED 5BR/2BA Single Family, cape-cod, District Heights Home offers many amenities and is available for move in immediately! Located in a cul-de-sac off of a quiet street and very convenient to DC, Andrews Air Force Base, I495, Rt. 4, Rt. 5 and many great shops and restaurants. This house would be perfect for someone that is commuting to DC but does not want to pay DC rental prices! The first floor is freshly painted and has gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room/dining room combo, 2 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet storage and a fully renovated hall bath with tiled floors, custom tiled tub enclosure and all new fixtures! First floor features a MASSIVE FULLY RENOVATED eat in kitchen with custom tiled backsplash, updated cabinets and all stainless appliances including dishwasher! The 2nd floor has 2 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet storage space! The house has a fully finished basement clubroom for entertaining as well as a separate finished room that would make a great office or 5th bedroom! Basement also has laundry area with updated washer/dryer and a full bath with new walk in shower enclosure and new fixtures. The property features plenty of street parking, a 3 car driveway, massive deck and fenced in backyard for entertaining, optional alarm system, updated light fixtures/ceiling fans throughout and updated energy efficient vinyl windows/door which will greatly reduce utility bills!

Pets accepted on a case by case basis with additional pet fee of $25/month and a $500 pet deposit.

Contact Eddie at (301)325-9323 for details or to schedule an appointment or email ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com

Here is the link to apply online:

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

Good Credit Score required. Any slightly lower scores will be considered on a case by case basis.

(RLNE3480365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2118 Ramblewood Drive have any available units?
2118 Ramblewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in District Heights, MD.
What amenities does 2118 Ramblewood Drive have?
Some of 2118 Ramblewood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2118 Ramblewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2118 Ramblewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 Ramblewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2118 Ramblewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2118 Ramblewood Drive offer parking?
No, 2118 Ramblewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2118 Ramblewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2118 Ramblewood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 Ramblewood Drive have a pool?
No, 2118 Ramblewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2118 Ramblewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2118 Ramblewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 Ramblewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2118 Ramblewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2118 Ramblewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2118 Ramblewood Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Avanti
6501 Hil Mar Dr
District Heights, MD 20747
Walker Mill Apartments
1296 Rochell Ave
District Heights, MD 20747

Similar Pages

District Heights 3 BedroomsDistrict Heights Apartments with Parking
District Heights Apartments with PoolDistrict Heights Dog Friendly Apartments
District Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VALanham, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDMarlton, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MD
North Laurel, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VARose Hill, VACoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University