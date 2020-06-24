2118 Ramblewood Drive

Amenities

FULLY RENOVATED 5BR/2BA Single Family, cape-cod, District Heights, MD - This FULLY RENOVATED 5BR/2BA Single Family, cape-cod, District Heights Home offers many amenities and is available for move in immediately! Located in a cul-de-sac off of a quiet street and very convenient to DC, Andrews Air Force Base, I495, Rt. 4, Rt. 5 and many great shops and restaurants. This house would be perfect for someone that is commuting to DC but does not want to pay DC rental prices! The first floor is freshly painted and has gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room/dining room combo, 2 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet storage and a fully renovated hall bath with tiled floors, custom tiled tub enclosure and all new fixtures! First floor features a MASSIVE FULLY RENOVATED eat in kitchen with custom tiled backsplash, updated cabinets and all stainless appliances including dishwasher! The 2nd floor has 2 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet storage space! The house has a fully finished basement clubroom for entertaining as well as a separate finished room that would make a great office or 5th bedroom! Basement also has laundry area with updated washer/dryer and a full bath with new walk in shower enclosure and new fixtures. The property features plenty of street parking, a 3 car driveway, massive deck and fenced in backyard for entertaining, optional alarm system, updated light fixtures/ceiling fans throughout and updated energy efficient vinyl windows/door which will greatly reduce utility bills!



Pets accepted on a case by case basis with additional pet fee of $25/month and a $500 pet deposit.



Contact Eddie at (301)325-9323 for details or to schedule an appointment or email ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com



Here is the link to apply online:



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



Good Credit Score required. Any slightly lower scores will be considered on a case by case basis.



