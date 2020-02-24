All apartments in Derwood
Find more places like 7609 ANAMOSA WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Derwood, MD
/
7609 ANAMOSA WAY
Last updated February 24 2020 at 7:00 PM

7609 ANAMOSA WAY

7609 Anamosa Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7609 Anamosa Way, Derwood, MD 20855

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pristine condition!! 4 Bdrm Colonial just 1 mile from Shady Grove Metro, Everything is Updated: New kitchen with cherry cabinets and granite counters, Stainless Appliances, Hardwood floors on the main level, Family room with Gas fireplace, oversizse 2 car garage, W/D on main level, Separate Living and Dining room, Spacious MBR, Huge Bdrm #2, Large unfinished bsmt, Huge patio with flat Fenced yard, Herb & tomato boxes, 1-3 year lease okay. Sorry, NO pets, Owner will include furniture for additional $ 200 per month. Owner will keep 1 room in basement for storage of furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7609 ANAMOSA WAY have any available units?
7609 ANAMOSA WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Derwood, MD.
What amenities does 7609 ANAMOSA WAY have?
Some of 7609 ANAMOSA WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7609 ANAMOSA WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7609 ANAMOSA WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7609 ANAMOSA WAY pet-friendly?
No, 7609 ANAMOSA WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Derwood.
Does 7609 ANAMOSA WAY offer parking?
Yes, 7609 ANAMOSA WAY offers parking.
Does 7609 ANAMOSA WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7609 ANAMOSA WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7609 ANAMOSA WAY have a pool?
No, 7609 ANAMOSA WAY does not have a pool.
Does 7609 ANAMOSA WAY have accessible units?
No, 7609 ANAMOSA WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7609 ANAMOSA WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7609 ANAMOSA WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 7609 ANAMOSA WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 7609 ANAMOSA WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Fairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDRedland, MDAspen Hill, MDOlney, MDMontgomery Village, MDNorth Potomac, MDPotomac, MD
Leisure World, MDGlenmont, MDNorth Kensington, MDSouth Kensington, MDGreat Falls, VACloverly, MDClarksburg, MDColesville, MDForest Glen, MDDamascus, MDMcLean, VAChevy Chase, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia