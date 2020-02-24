7609 ANAMOSA WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Pristine condition!! 4 Bdrm Colonial just 1 mile from Shady Grove Metro, Everything is Updated: New kitchen with cherry cabinets and granite counters, Stainless Appliances, Hardwood floors on the main level, Family room with Gas fireplace, oversizse 2 car garage, W/D on main level, Separate Living and Dining room, Spacious MBR, Huge Bdrm #2, Large unfinished bsmt, Huge patio with flat Fenced yard, Herb & tomato boxes, 1-3 year lease okay. Sorry, NO pets, Owner will include furniture for additional $ 200 per month. Owner will keep 1 room in basement for storage of furniture.