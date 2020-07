Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors carpet

This stunning home is located in a small enclave of newer homes and next to Harris Teeter on Rte. 28! You'll know how gorgeous the home is the moment you step in to the two-story foyer. Granite counters, cherry cabinets, wood floors, new paint, new carpet, soaring ceilings, recessed lighting and much more! The natural light in the home just highlights how truly pretty it is. Basement is unfinished and perfect for lots of storage.