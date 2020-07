Amenities

COUNTRY LIVING!!!! renovated home on old country road backs to woods surrounded by park land. Brand new kitchen, refinished hardwoods, updated bathroom, carport parking and screened in porch off living room. Pets considered case by case. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!!