Darnestown, MD
13145 Scarlet Oak Drive
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM

13145 Scarlet Oak Drive

13145 Scarlet Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13145 Scarlet Oak Drive, Darnestown, MD 20878

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Beautiful Darnestown/Gaithersburg Apartment - Property Id: 224285

Beautiful second story, 1 bedroom apartment with a separate entrance off the main house overlooking a forest and dog-run. Perfect place for nature lovers that still need to commute to the city. Apartment has own washer and dryer, eat in kitchen, huge closet, and scenic views. $1575 per months (water and electric included). Utilities do not include cable/internet but is hookup ready.

Small to medium dogs (under 50 lbs) are ok. Please no cats as we have a family member who is extremely allergic. Available immediately. Shorter term rental may be available for additional monthly fee. Please contact if interested.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13145 Scarlet Oak Drive have any available units?
13145 Scarlet Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Darnestown, MD.
What amenities does 13145 Scarlet Oak Drive have?
Some of 13145 Scarlet Oak Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13145 Scarlet Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13145 Scarlet Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13145 Scarlet Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13145 Scarlet Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Darnestown.
Does 13145 Scarlet Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 13145 Scarlet Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13145 Scarlet Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13145 Scarlet Oak Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13145 Scarlet Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 13145 Scarlet Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13145 Scarlet Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 13145 Scarlet Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13145 Scarlet Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13145 Scarlet Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13145 Scarlet Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13145 Scarlet Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
