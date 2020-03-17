13145 Scarlet Oak Drive

Amenities
Beautiful Darnestown/Gaithersburg Apartment - Property Id: 224285
Beautiful second story, 1 bedroom apartment with a separate entrance off the main house overlooking a forest and dog-run. Perfect place for nature lovers that still need to commute to the city. Apartment has own washer and dryer, eat in kitchen, huge closet, and scenic views. $1575 per months (water and electric included). Utilities do not include cable/internet but is hookup ready.
Small to medium dogs (under 50 lbs) are ok. Please no cats as we have a family member who is extremely allergic. Available immediately. Shorter term rental may be available for additional monthly fee. Please contact if interested.
