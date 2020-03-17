13145 Scarlet Oak Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher some paid utils microwave internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Beautiful Darnestown/Gaithersburg Apartment - Property Id: 224285



Beautiful second story, 1 bedroom apartment with a separate entrance off the main house overlooking a forest and dog-run. Perfect place for nature lovers that still need to commute to the city. Apartment has own washer and dryer, eat in kitchen, huge closet, and scenic views. $1575 per months (water and electric included). Utilities do not include cable/internet but is hookup ready.



Small to medium dogs (under 50 lbs) are ok. Please no cats as we have a family member who is extremely allergic. Available immediately. Shorter term rental may be available for additional monthly fee. Please contact if interested.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224285

Property Id 224285



(RLNE5561857)