Custom Contemporary in Palisades Park Community. Enjoy some waterviews and short block to the community beach, picnic area, playground and boat ramp on Little Round Bay just off the Severn. This home offers 2 Master Suites as well as 2 attached garages and a fenced back yard. Nicely updated and painted for you to move in an enjoy the lifestyle by the water. Community Fees are 95.00 per year for Membership and 55.00 for Boat Ramp Access - Tenant will receive Application form.