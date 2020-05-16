Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel clubhouse

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse

Welcome to 907 Clovis Avenue! Located in a prime area within minutes to DC, Metro, and VA. You will love this well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home. It features new floors throughout and a renovated kitchen that has stainless steel appliances and ample storage. Plenty of lounge space with the two living areas. The large master-bedroom and updated bathrooms are sure to impress. Huge backyard with fire-pit that is great for entertaining. Don't wait, apply today before its gone. Housing Voucher holders are welcomed to apply.