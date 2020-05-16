All apartments in Coral Hills
907 CLOVIS AVENUE
907 CLOVIS AVENUE

907 Clovis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

907 Clovis Avenue, Coral Hills, MD 20743
Coral Hills

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Welcome to 907 Clovis Avenue! Located in a prime area within minutes to DC, Metro, and VA. You will love this well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home. It features new floors throughout and a renovated kitchen that has stainless steel appliances and ample storage. Plenty of lounge space with the two living areas. The large master-bedroom and updated bathrooms are sure to impress. Huge backyard with fire-pit that is great for entertaining. Don't wait, apply today before its gone. Housing Voucher holders are welcomed to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 CLOVIS AVENUE have any available units?
907 CLOVIS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coral Hills, MD.
Is 907 CLOVIS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
907 CLOVIS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 CLOVIS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 907 CLOVIS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Hills.
Does 907 CLOVIS AVENUE offer parking?
No, 907 CLOVIS AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 907 CLOVIS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 CLOVIS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 CLOVIS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 907 CLOVIS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 907 CLOVIS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 907 CLOVIS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 907 CLOVIS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 907 CLOVIS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 907 CLOVIS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 907 CLOVIS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

