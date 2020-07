Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

This is a really beautiful space in a quiet residential neighborhood 10 minutes ride from the Capitol Heights Metro Station and the Minnesota Ave. Metro Station with easy access to the city and the MD area. Nearby Hospitals:



- 15 minutes for Prince George's Hospital

- 20 minutes to Howard University Hospital

- 30 minutes to MedStar Washington Hospital Center

- 20-30 minutes to George Washington Hospital

- 30 minutes to Medstar Georgetown Hospital



The house is comfortably appointed with:

- 2 large bedrooms with Queen size beds

- An Additional Air Mattress for guests

- Newly Renovated

- Smart TVs with Amazon Fire

- Decorative Fireplace

- Dining Room

- High-speed WiFi

- Central heating

- Easy parking is available for those traveling with a car.

This is a really beautiful space in a quiet residential neighborhood 10 minutes ride from the Capitol Heights Metro Station and the Minnesota Ave. Metro Station with easy access to the city and the MD area. Nearby Hospitals:



- 15 minutes for Prince George's Hospital

- 20 minutes to Howard University Hospital

- 30 minutes to MedStar Washington Hospital Center

- 20-30 minutes to George Washington Hospital

- 30 minutes to Medstar Georgetown Hospital



The house is comfortably appointed with:

- 2 large bedrooms with Queen size beds

- An Additional Air Mattress for guests

- Newly Renovated

- Smart TVs with Amazon Fire

- Decorative Fireplace

- Dining Room

- High-speed WiFi

- Central heating

- Easy parking is available for those traveling with a car.