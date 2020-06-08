4303 Will Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Totally Renovated 3 level, 4 bed 2 bath with finished basement. Deck, New Roof and New HVAC. SS appliances, granite counters and title floors. Wood floors in the main level and new carpet in UL and LL. All bathrooms has been renovated. Tenant is responsible for electric, water, and gas. This is a must see you wont be disappointed. Close to major highway and public transportation. Seconds away from DC.



* Renovated

* New Carpet

* Fireplace

* Hardwood Floors

* Washer/Dryer

* Patio

* Storage

* Backyard

* Finished basement



Contact Leasing Specialist

(202) 562-2779

www.Robtco.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.