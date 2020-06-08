4303 Will Street

Amenities
Totally Renovated 3 level, 4 bed 2 bath with finished basement. Deck, New Roof and New HVAC. SS appliances, granite counters and title floors. Wood floors in the main level and new carpet in UL and LL. All bathrooms has been renovated. Tenant is responsible for electric, water, and gas. This is a must see you wont be disappointed. Close to major highway and public transportation. Seconds away from DC.
* Renovated
* New Carpet
* Fireplace
* Hardwood Floors
* Washer/Dryer
* Patio
* Storage
* Backyard
* Finished basement
(202) 562-2779
www.Robtco.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.