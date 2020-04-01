All apartments in Colmar Manor
Find more places like 3406 40TH PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colmar Manor, MD
/
3406 40TH PLACE
Last updated April 1 2020 at 1:46 AM

3406 40TH PLACE

3406 40th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3406 40th Place, Colmar Manor, MD 20722
Colmar Manor

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
New and improved price Back on the market, don't miss out this time. Newly and fully renovated. 4 bedrooms and a den. The house has 2 bedrooms on the main floor with a full bath and 1 bedroom on the upper floor with a den . The basement has a separate entrance, a kitchen, a full bath and a bedroom. the basement could be used as a separate unit. the property has 2 driveways and a nice size yard. plenty of parking in the front of the house for guests. Located near supermarkets and highway. The property is within 20 minutes of Downton DC. New HVAC, the entire house has been rewired and permitted. Mostly new plumbing permitted in the house.House comes with 2 laundry connections ( on the main floor and in the basement) the room on the first floor can be used as either a laundry room or an office a living room, a dining room or anything else. the laundry connection on the first floor are hidden ( see pictures)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3406 40TH PLACE have any available units?
3406 40TH PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colmar Manor, MD.
What amenities does 3406 40TH PLACE have?
Some of 3406 40TH PLACE's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3406 40TH PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3406 40TH PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3406 40TH PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 3406 40TH PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colmar Manor.
Does 3406 40TH PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 3406 40TH PLACE offers parking.
Does 3406 40TH PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3406 40TH PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3406 40TH PLACE have a pool?
No, 3406 40TH PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 3406 40TH PLACE have accessible units?
No, 3406 40TH PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3406 40TH PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3406 40TH PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3406 40TH PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3406 40TH PLACE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD
Odenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDBladensburg, MDBrentwood, MDMount Rainier, MDChillum, MDEast Riverdale, MDCheverly, MD
Riverdale Park, MDLandover, MDCapitol Heights, MDCoral Hills, MDAdelphi, MDWalker Mill, MDGreenbelt, MDTakoma Park, MDSummerfield, MDLangley Park, MDPeppermill Village, MDNew Carrollton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University