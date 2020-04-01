3406 40TH PLACE

Amenities

New and improved price Back on the market, don't miss out this time. Newly and fully renovated. 4 bedrooms and a den. The house has 2 bedrooms on the main floor with a full bath and 1 bedroom on the upper floor with a den . The basement has a separate entrance, a kitchen, a full bath and a bedroom. the basement could be used as a separate unit. the property has 2 driveways and a nice size yard. plenty of parking in the front of the house for guests. Located near supermarkets and highway. The property is within 20 minutes of Downton DC. New HVAC, the entire house has been rewired and permitted. Mostly new plumbing permitted in the house.House comes with 2 laundry connections ( on the main floor and in the basement) the room on the first floor can be used as either a laundry room or an office a living room, a dining room or anything else. the laundry connection on the first floor are hidden ( see pictures)