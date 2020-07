919 VENICE DRIVE

Amenities

COMPLETELY RENOVATED RANCH STYLE HOME WITH FOUR BEDROOMS, THREE FULL BATHS, FULLY FINISHED WALK-OUT BASEMENT, FENCED BACK YARD & READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. DON~T MISS THIS ONE! MAIN LEVEL: LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH BAY WINDOW, CEILING FAN, TILE FLOORING, QUARTS COUNTERS, NEW SHAKER STYLE CABINETS, TILE BACKSPLASH, FIVE BURNER GAS STOVE, BUILT-IN MICROWAVE, STAINLESS DISHWASHER & REFRIGERATOR, PLUS SIDE DOOR LEADING TO DRIVEWAY. CERAMIC TILE ENTRY FOYER WITH COAT CLOSET, DINING AREA, & LIVING ROOM, RENOVATED HALL FULL BATH WITH SHOWER / TUB & GLASS DOORS. MASTER BEDROOM WITH RENOVATED MASTER BATH & TWO ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS. LOWER LEVEL: FULLY FINISHED WALK-OUT BASEMENT WITH REC-ROOM, FOURTH BEDROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET, THIRD FULL RENOVATED BATHROOM WITH SHOWER, UTILITY / STORAGE AREA WITH WASHER, GAS DRYER, & LAUNDRY SINK.