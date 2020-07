Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Large, lovely, light filled 2-story Colonial w/4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, living, dining & family rooms, eat-in kitchen, large unfinished walkout basement & long driveway. Large front port for relaxing. Located in quiet neighborhood approx. 2 miles north of White Oak/FDA, just off NH Ave. No pets. No smoking inside home. NOTE: No sign on property, no lockbox. Shown by appointment only. Facemask and gloves required at showing. Please only adults (no kids) at showings.