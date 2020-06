1509 Northcrest Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Custom Design Serine Location - Property Id: 200591



YOU'LL LOVE THIS ONE!! ALL THE WORK HAS BEEN DONE FOR YOU IN THIS GREAT OPEN-CONCEPT COLONIAL WITH GLEAMING HARDWOODS, CENTER-ISLAND KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & 42" CABINETRY! GREAT FAMILY ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, FOUR TOP LEVEL BEDROOMS WITH TWO FULLY UPDATED BATHS + FINISHED LOWER LEVEL WITH REC ROOM. LEVEL & FENCED REAR YARD WITH LARGE PATIO AND WALKWAY PERFECT FOR OUTDOOR ENTERTAINING AND KIDS PLAY AREA. TURN-KEY CONDITION...NOTHING TO DO BUT MOVE IN!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/200591

Property Id 200591



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5508549)