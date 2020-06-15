All apartments in Colesville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

1004 CANNON ROAD

1004 Cannon Road · No Longer Available
Location

1004 Cannon Road, Colesville, MD 20904

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
SPACIOUS! Quiet neighborhood close to parks, shopping and schools. Welcoming entryway with coat closet opens into large living room with lots of light and sliding glass door to patio and backyard (not fenced). Kitchen with table space, ample cabinets, and countertops. Upper level features 2 roomy bedrooms, and shared bathroom; plus HUGE En-Suite with 2 closets and private bathroom. Lower lever features den with fireplace, bedroom, and full bath. Access to basement with laundry and storage. Driveway with covered parking for one car. Fresh paint. NEW Carpet. Pet considered with additional monthly rent of $25. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 CANNON ROAD have any available units?
1004 CANNON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colesville, MD.
What amenities does 1004 CANNON ROAD have?
Some of 1004 CANNON ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 CANNON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1004 CANNON ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 CANNON ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1004 CANNON ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 1004 CANNON ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1004 CANNON ROAD does offer parking.
Does 1004 CANNON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1004 CANNON ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 CANNON ROAD have a pool?
No, 1004 CANNON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1004 CANNON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1004 CANNON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 CANNON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1004 CANNON ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1004 CANNON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1004 CANNON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
