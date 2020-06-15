1004 CANNON ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

SPACIOUS! Quiet neighborhood close to parks, shopping and schools. Welcoming entryway with coat closet opens into large living room with lots of light and sliding glass door to patio and backyard (not fenced). Kitchen with table space, ample cabinets, and countertops. Upper level features 2 roomy bedrooms, and shared bathroom; plus HUGE En-Suite with 2 closets and private bathroom. Lower lever features den with fireplace, bedroom, and full bath. Access to basement with laundry and storage. Driveway with covered parking for one car. Fresh paint. NEW Carpet. Pet considered with additional monthly rent of $25. Available now.