Cockeysville, MD
549 RHAPSODY COURT
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

549 RHAPSODY COURT

549 Rhapsody Court · No Longer Available
Location

549 Rhapsody Court, Cockeysville, MD 21030

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Ready for Move In!!! Townhome available in super convenient Highview at Hunt Valley. 3 levels of living. Hardwood on main level. Granite counters in kitchen with breakfast bar. Deck off of dining area off of the kitchen. Open floorplan, gas fireplace in family room. 2 master bedrooms. 2 studys that could be used as bedrooms. 2 car attached garage. Community amenities: Gym, theater, meeting rooms, common areas, pool, rooftop tennis courts. Please refer to move in packet for move in fees and rules/regulations. Must provide background check and credit report per Highview at Hunt Valley. Packet must be completed and turned in to Highview at Hunt Valley and approved prior to move in. ***Any repairs needed will be tenants responsibility to arrange, Landlord will pay***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 549 RHAPSODY COURT have any available units?
549 RHAPSODY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cockeysville, MD.
How much is rent in Cockeysville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cockeysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 549 RHAPSODY COURT have?
Some of 549 RHAPSODY COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 549 RHAPSODY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
549 RHAPSODY COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 549 RHAPSODY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 549 RHAPSODY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cockeysville.
Does 549 RHAPSODY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 549 RHAPSODY COURT does offer parking.
Does 549 RHAPSODY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 549 RHAPSODY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 549 RHAPSODY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 549 RHAPSODY COURT has a pool.
Does 549 RHAPSODY COURT have accessible units?
No, 549 RHAPSODY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 549 RHAPSODY COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 549 RHAPSODY COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
