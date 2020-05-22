549 RHAPSODY COURT

Amenities

Ready for Move In!!! Townhome available in super convenient Highview at Hunt Valley. 3 levels of living. Hardwood on main level. Granite counters in kitchen with breakfast bar. Deck off of dining area off of the kitchen. Open floorplan, gas fireplace in family room. 2 master bedrooms. 2 studys that could be used as bedrooms. 2 car attached garage. Community amenities: Gym, theater, meeting rooms, common areas, pool, rooftop tennis courts. Please refer to move in packet for move in fees and rules/regulations. Must provide background check and credit report per Highview at Hunt Valley. Packet must be completed and turned in to Highview at Hunt Valley and approved prior to move in. ***Any repairs needed will be tenants responsibility to arrange, Landlord will pay***