3 WIMPOLE COURT

First floor: huge living room and dining room, includes a half bath and laundry area. Second floor: three large bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Front and back outdoor patios with lounge chairs. This is a condominium so no need to worry about shoveling snow during winter, condo takes care of it; swimming pool and tennis court are included. Pictures were taken by owner so furniture will be different; furniture in dining room (dining table, buffet cabinet, wall arts, and rug) will stay but living room and rooms for rent will be empty (one bed and one futon can be included if needed).