Home
/
Cockeysville, MD
/
3 WIMPOLE COURT
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:20 AM

3 WIMPOLE COURT

3 Wimpole Court · No Longer Available
Location

3 Wimpole Court, Cockeysville, MD 21030

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
First floor: huge living room and dining room, includes a half bath and laundry area. Second floor: three large bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Front and back outdoor patios with lounge chairs. This is a condominium so no need to worry about shoveling snow during winter, condo takes care of it; swimming pool and tennis court are included. Pictures were taken by owner so furniture will be different; furniture in dining room (dining table, buffet cabinet, wall arts, and rug) will stay but living room and rooms for rent will be empty (one bed and one futon can be included if needed).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 WIMPOLE COURT have any available units?
3 WIMPOLE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cockeysville, MD.
How much is rent in Cockeysville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cockeysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 WIMPOLE COURT have?
Some of 3 WIMPOLE COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 WIMPOLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3 WIMPOLE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 WIMPOLE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3 WIMPOLE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cockeysville.
Does 3 WIMPOLE COURT offer parking?
No, 3 WIMPOLE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3 WIMPOLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 WIMPOLE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 WIMPOLE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 3 WIMPOLE COURT has a pool.
Does 3 WIMPOLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 3 WIMPOLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3 WIMPOLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 WIMPOLE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
