18 Warren Common

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great Townhouse in quiet popular neighborhood! - Property Id: 239692



Great private quiet neighborhood in rarely available Warren Common, nestled in and part of Springdale Community in Warren Elementary, Cockeysville Middle, and Dulaney High School Districts.

Tucked away, yet still conveniently located with plenty of storage and 2 Guaranteed parking spots!

Rental fee includes HOA, and maintenance fees.

Renter is responsible for Utilities, Lawn,Cable, Phone, and renters insurance.

NO PETS

First, Last months rent and security deposit due upon credit, background check, and signed lease agreement.

Landlord reserves right to have access to property for review once a month.

This property is also available for sale or for rent to own.

https://matrix.brightmls.com/Matrix/Public/Portal.aspx?k=1349453XKMVQ&p=DE-127021070-243



This private community offers lots of open space with large common area, pond and steps away from Loch Raven hiking/biking trails. Don't miss out!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239692

Property Id 239692



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5811700)