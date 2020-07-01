All apartments in Cockeysville
18 Warren Common
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

18 Warren Common

18 Warren Common · No Longer Available
Location

18 Warren Common, Cockeysville, MD 21030

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great Townhouse in quiet popular neighborhood! - Property Id: 239692

Great private quiet neighborhood in rarely available Warren Common, nestled in and part of Springdale Community in Warren Elementary, Cockeysville Middle, and Dulaney High School Districts.
Tucked away, yet still conveniently located with plenty of storage and 2 Guaranteed parking spots!
Rental fee includes HOA, and maintenance fees.
Renter is responsible for Utilities, Lawn,Cable, Phone, and renters insurance.
NO PETS
First, Last months rent and security deposit due upon credit, background check, and signed lease agreement.
Landlord reserves right to have access to property for review once a month.
This property is also available for sale or for rent to own.
https://matrix.brightmls.com/Matrix/Public/Portal.aspx?k=1349453XKMVQ&p=DE-127021070-243

This private community offers lots of open space with large common area, pond and steps away from Loch Raven hiking/biking trails. Don't miss out!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239692
Property Id 239692

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5811700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

